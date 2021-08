TOKYO — American Paul Chelimo was in lockstep with Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli with just a few meters to go in Friday’s 5,000-meter final, a bronze medal there for the runner who crossed the line first. That’s when Chelimo knew he would do whatever was necessary to win his second medal in as many Olympics, so as both men approached the line, Chilemo lunged and let gravity take care of the rest.