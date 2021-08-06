Cancel
‘Punk Professor’ Vivien Goldman Unveils New Song ‘Saturday Afternoon’ Ahead Of New Album

By David Chiu
Those who closely follow music journalism will immediately recognize the name of Vivien Goldman. During the 1970s and 1980s, the esteemed British journalist wrote extensively about popular music for such publications as Sounds, Melody Maker and New Musical Express and had interviewed a wide array of acts—among them Patti Smith, the Slits, Ornette Coleman, Brian Eno and the B-52s. In addition to being a journalist and a former record company publicist for Island Records, Goldman has also written a number of books, including 2019's Revenge of the She Punk, and teaches at New York University, earning her the nickname of the ‘Punk Professor.’

