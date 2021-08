“WE’RE MAKING HISTORY!” bellowed the hype man as the instrumental of Drake’s “God’s Plan” pumped around the Aomi Urban Sports Park. For once, a hype man was not embellishing the truth. On a warm Wednesday evening in Tokyo, three-on-three basketball (known as 3x3) set about crowning its first Olympic champions. The casual, younger sibling of the more renowned five-a-side behemoth was finally stepping out of the shadows for recognition of its own. Its roots as an entity are relatively unknown because every nation has its own version. Being, ultimately, “pick-up” basketball makes it hard to pin down to a time...