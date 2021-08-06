Cancel
FTC Criticizes Facebook Over Disabling Accounts Of NYU Researchers

By Hamid Ganji
Android Headlines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has recently blamed Facebook for deplatforming a group of New York University (NYU) researchers, Engadget reports. These researchers were working on a project called Ad Observatory. The goal of the research was to investigate the political ads on Facebook and how the platform deals with this kind of ad. In a letter to Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, Acting Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine, blamed the company for kicking out the researchers from the platform. “While I appreciate that Facebook has now corrected the record, I am disappointed by how your company has conducted itself in this matter.” Levine noted.

www.androidheadlines.com

Congress & CourtsThe Next Web

Senators grill Zuckerberg: Why did Facebook ban NYU researchers?

Three US lawmakers are demanding answers from Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook disabled the accounts of researchers investigating ad targeting on the social media platform. Facebook said last Tuesday that it had shut down accounts, apps, pages, and platform access associated with the NYU Ad Observatory due to privacy violations.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reason.com

The Biden Administration Is Pushing Social Media Platforms To Expand Their Definition of Intolerable COVID-19 'Misinformation'

A New York Times story about the "rift" between Facebook and the Biden administration regarding COVID-19 "misinformation" illustrates the fuzziness of that category and the perils of suppressing it at the government's behest. While administration officials often claim they are just encouraging the social media platform to enforce its own rules, their idea of misinformation is not necessarily the same as Facebook's, and that cleavage shows that the government is imposing online censorship by proxy, pushing to expand the definition of intolerable speech.
InternetArs Technica

Facebook blocks research into political ads, falsely blames FTC privacy order

When Facebook disabled the accounts of New York University researchers who were investigating misinformation and political ads on the platform, the social-media giant claimed it did so to comply with a consent decree that it previously agreed to with the Federal Trade Commission. "We took these actions to stop unauthorized scraping and protect people's privacy in line with our privacy program under the FTC Order," Facebook wrote in its explanation of the account suspensions. Facebook said it "disabled the accounts, apps, Pages and platform access associated with NYU's Ad Observatory Project and its operators."
Educationsecurityboulevard.com

Facebook Vs. NYU and Transparency

On August 3, 2021, Facebook, showed off its full 800-pound gorilla physique by attempting to crush the work of two New York University (NYU) researchers, Laura Edelson and Damon McCoy and their tool Ad Observer. Facebook said the project was scraping data in an unauthorized manner and violated the social media platform’s terms of service. Edelson took to Twitter to detail how her “Facebook account and the accounts of several people associated with the “Cybersecurity for Democracy” team at NYU” were suspended. The suspension effectively terminated their access to Facebook’s Ad Library and CrowdTangle, a public insights tool created by Facebook.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Zuckerberg, Thiel Sued Over Facebook’s $5 Billion FTC Fine (1)

A pension fund sued Facebook Inc. founder Mark Zuckerberg and other senior leaders in Delaware, claiming they had the tech giant overpay the Federal Trade Commission by billions to keep Zuckerberg out of personal trouble over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. In addition to CEO Zuckerberg, the lawsuit targets chief...
Alabama StateL'Observateur

Louisiana, Alabama launch initiative to gather info on social media censorship

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall today launched an initiative aimed at addressing censorship on social media platforms. As part of the initiative, the official websites of each attorney general now provides a “Social Media Censorship Complaint Form” for the public to report abuses by Big Tech.
TechnologyAxios

Axios Login

Welcome back! Don't mind the wildfires, the Delta variant, whatever other apocalypses may be looming in your world ... we've got some tech news for you. Today's newsletter is 1,410 words, a 5-minute read. 1 big thing: Facebook's accountability bind. Facebook's leaders know they have to demonstrate accountability to the...
Internetabccolumbia.com

Senior FTC official criticizes Facebook’s shutdown of political ads probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – A senior Federal Trade Commission official is criticizing Facebook’s move to shut down the personal accounts of two academic researchers and terminate their probe into misinformation spread through political ads on the social network. In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the FTC official says the...
InternetNews Slashdot

Facebook Cuts Off NYU Researcher Access, Prompting Rebuke From Lawmakers

Facebook shut down accounts belonging to two academic researchers late Tuesday, cutting off their ability to study political ads and misinformation on the world's biggest social network. From a report:. The company accused the academics of engaging in "unauthorized scraping" and compromising user privacy on the platform, claims that Facebook's...
InternetNeowin

Facebook bans NYU Ad Observatory's accounts for unauthorized data scraping

Facebook once again came under a lot of fire earlier this year when a couple of vulnerabilities were discovered that allowed hackers to scrape the email IDs of over 530 million users of the platform. Despite this revelation, the company stated that it would not be informing users affected by the data breach. It later went on to share several techniques and processes it employs to prevent unauthorized data scraping. Now, it has shut down Facebook access for the New York University (NYU) Ad Observatory project following the team's repeated violations of privacy regulations.
Internetcyberscoop.com

Facebook stops NYU researchers from examining misinformation, is criticized for 'silencing' transparency efforts

Stickers bearing the Facebook logo at the F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, on April 30, 2019. (REUTERS / Stephen Lam) Facebook shut down the accounts of researchers at New York University’s Ad Observatory who were studying misinformation, saying the team of experts had violated the company’s policies on automated collection of user data.
InternetTech Dirt

Facebook Acting Badly: Shuts Down Researchers Accounts Over Claims Of Privacy Violations That Don't Stand Up To Scrutiny

Last year we wrote about Facebook threatening NYU researchers who had set up a browser extension that would allow users to voluntarily collect information about ads and ad targeting on Facebook -- information that Facebook does not publicly reveal -- and provide it to the researchers' "Ad Observatory" project. As we noted at the time, Facebook's threats were definitely going too far, though you could see how it came about, as it could be argued that there were technical similarities to what the NYU researchers were doing, and what an academic from Cambridge did many years ago that turned into... the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which resulted (in part) in a massive fine from the FTC for privacy violations.
InternetWebProNews

FTC Official Blasts Facebook’s Actions Against Researchers

The FTC’s Acting Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine, has written an open letter blasting Facebook’s recent actions. Facebook banned researchers from New York University that were studying political ad spending and disinformation on the social media platform. The company used its Terms of Service, which prohibit scraping personal data, to justify its actions. As critics have pointed out, however, the only data NYU researchers were collecting was regarding ads that are, by their very nature, public.

