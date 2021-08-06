FTC Criticizes Facebook Over Disabling Accounts Of NYU Researchers
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has recently blamed Facebook for deplatforming a group of New York University (NYU) researchers, Engadget reports. These researchers were working on a project called Ad Observatory. The goal of the research was to investigate the political ads on Facebook and how the platform deals with this kind of ad. In a letter to Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, Acting Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine, blamed the company for kicking out the researchers from the platform. “While I appreciate that Facebook has now corrected the record, I am disappointed by how your company has conducted itself in this matter.” Levine noted.www.androidheadlines.com
