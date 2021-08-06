Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Could Take On Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Series

While Samsung has yet to reveal everything that will be announced at its Galaxy Unpacked event next week, the leaks have pointed to quite a bit of fun. And if you're the kind of person who wants the latest and greatest, it's going to be a great show with preorders likely following. But if you're a deal hunter, Samsung has something to excite you right now. The popular Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds, which our own David Carnoy reviewed earlier this year, are currently available in refurbished form for less than half of their normal price at Best Buy.