Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Could Take On Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Series

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo is one of the very few OEMs that make high-end Android tablets. The company now seems to be preparing to further bolster its portfolio with a new model. An unannounced Lenovo Tab P12 Pro recently appeared on Google Play Console and Google Play Supported device list with model number TB-Q706F. The former listing revealed some of the key specs of the device and they suggest we are in for quite a powerful Android tablet from the Chinese brand.

