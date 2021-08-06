The best SAT prep books to boost your score this year

Kids are naturally curious about everything, especially the world around them. Actually, come to think of it, we can't think of a single child who's never gone through a dinosaur phase, dreamed of outer space, or asked all kinds of questions about the human body. We wanted to find a way to satisfy that curiosity and help our family expand their minds, and what better way to do that than with books? They're the perfect window into all of the furthest reaches of time and space. That's why we put together this list of the best science books specifically for kids.