A hit-and-run accident killed 1 person on Armstrong Road and McFadden Road (Monterey County, CA)
On Wednesday morning, a hit-and-run accident on Armstrong Road and McFadden Road claimed the life of 1 person, described as a Salinas resident.
As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place on Armstrong Road and McFadden Road. An eyewitness said that a gray minivan hit the 28-year-old Salinas resident who was working in an agricultural field. The vehicle didn’t stop and immediately drove away from the scene.
The CHP described the suspect vehicle as a gray minivan. However, authorities have not provided any description of the involved driver. As of now, they are searching for the hit-and-run driver. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
August 6, 2021
