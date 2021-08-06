Cancel
Monterey County, CA

A hit-and-run accident killed 1 person on Armstrong Road and McFadden Road (Monterey County, CA)

A hit-and-run accident killed 1 person on Armstrong Road and McFadden Road (Monterey County, CA)

On Wednesday morning, a hit-and-run accident on Armstrong Road and McFadden Road claimed the life of 1 person, described as a Salinas resident.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place on Armstrong Road and McFadden Road. An eyewitness said that a gray minivan hit the 28-year-old Salinas resident who was working in an agricultural field. The vehicle didn’t stop and immediately drove away from the scene.

The CHP described the suspect vehicle as a gray minivan. However, authorities have not provided any description of the involved driver. As of now, they are searching for the hit-and-run driver. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

August 6, 2021

For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the California region.

