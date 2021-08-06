Cancel
Discount grocer Aldi reopens renovated Metro East location

By Diana Barr
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The discount grocer on Friday is reopening its newly renovated Metro East store, part of a $5 billion capital campaign to remodel existing stores and add hundreds more across the country.

