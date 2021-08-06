Watch Now: Mixologist/chef excels at pairing the perfect drink with a meal in Lincoln

Melody and Michael Shemtov, the owners of Butcher & Bee and the Daily in Charleston, South Carolina, and Butcher & Bee and Redheaded Stranger in Nashville, are among the first to show up with a nourishing meal when a friend welcomes a new baby. Michael has Iraqi-Israeli roots, and the couple honors Palestinian cuisine with their go-to dish, maqluba (which means upside-down in Arabic), a beautiful mix of ground lamb or chicken, vegetables, and rice cooked with spices in a Dutch oven—then flipped, like a cake, onto a platter. “When we think about food at its most basic level, it brings us together,” Melody says. “And few dishes do that as well as maqluba.” The Shemtovs are seemingly wired for giving. When their restaurants shut down in the early days of the pandemic, they created Pay It Forward Charleston, which provided thousands of grocery bags stuffed with local produce and goods to out-of-work restaurant staffers while supporting farmers and purveyors, and they’ve since expanded the program to provide emergency assistance and grants to the restaurant community. When delivering their favorite meal to friends and family, they bring it warm and usually join in on the flipping fun. “It’s the perfect dish to share with others,” Melody says. “After eighteen months of living in a world that feels upside-down, this feels like an appropriate dish to mark a return to normal living.”