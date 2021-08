Over the weekend, we reported how Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) had hit up Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) to help him fix the internet that he had broken last week when social media lost its collective s**t over his Men's Health cover story and photoshoot. Because as funny and very "Meloni" as the photos were, social media turned into a massive Meloni thirst fest for a good 24-48 hours. At the time of our initial reporting, Hargitay had yet to respond but the world held out hope. And that hope was rewarded kingly on Sunday when Hargitay took to Instagram to let Meloni know "I got you" while offering him the one thing guaranteed to fix all kinds of breaks.