What’s happening around New Mexico August 6 – August 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Aug. 6 – Aug. 12 around New Mexico. August 6, 2021 – August 8, 2021 is New Mexico’s Tax Free Holiday Weekend. Aug. 6 – Volcano Vista High School Band Performance – The Volcano Vista High School Marching Band is hosting a performance at the Performing Arts Center. The whole band will perform for the first time in front of their families since 2019. Performing movements from their upcoming marching band field show and several “pep” tunes to get families excited and engaged in the upcoming marching band season. The show begins at 6 p.m.