GDOL processes more than 5 million UI claims since pandemic start

A number of pandemic-related unemployment benefits are set to expire next month. According to an analysis by the Century Foundation, around two million out of work Californians are set to lose a maximum of $750 a week on September 4th. The reason is that the state’s unemployment rate is below eight percent, which is the cutoff point for enhanced payments. Experts say, that even with the positive job numbers this week, the economy won’t be able to absorb the millions of workers looking for employment after their benefits end.