Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

GDOL processes more than 5 million UI claims since pandemic start

valdostatoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince week ending March 21, 2020, 5,011,446 regular UI initial claims have been processed, breaking the 5 million plateau, and totaling more than the ten years prior to the pandemic combined (4.8 million). Last week, regular UI initial claims totaled 13,406, up 1,421 over the week. Initial claims are defined as any notice of unemployment filed to request a determination of entitlement to or eligibility of unemployment insurance compensation OR to begin a second or subsequent period of eligibility within a benefit year. Initial claims numbers are not a direct correlation to layoffs.

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dol#Pandemic#Gdol#Ui#Lost Wages Assistance#Peuc#State Extended Benefits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Bensalem Times

Temporary unemployment benefits during pandemic to end Sept. 4

Federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, will end Sept. 4. “The federal unemployment benefits programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “We encourage...
EducationNBC New York

Another 3.9 Million People Quit Their Jobs in June—and Many Are Getting Higher-Paying Roles

The U.S. quitting spree is still going strong. After dipping slightly in May, the share of people leaving their employer rose again in June, when another 3.9 million people quit their jobs, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The numbers come in slightly lower than April figures that showed a record 4 million people quit during that month, sparked by confidence they could find a better job elsewhere.
Personal FinanceCNBC

3.4 million Americans are still long-term unemployed

About 3.4 million workers were long-term unemployed in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's down by about 560,000 from June, but still represents about 2 in 5 jobless individuals. Long-term unemployment is a period of joblessness lasting at least six months and poses elevated financial risks for...
Economyaudacy.com

DETR: All Federal Pandemic UI Extended Benefit Programs End in Sept

Carson City, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) issued a reminder on Monday to all claimants receiving federal extended unemployment benefits that those benefits expire at midnight on September 4, 2021. This applies to the following federal programs:. - Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC),...
Economyksro.com

Unemployment Benefits to Expire Affecting Two Million Californians

A number of pandemic-related unemployment benefits are set to expire next month. According to an analysis by the Century Foundation, around two million out of work Californians are set to lose a maximum of $750 a week on September 4th. The reason is that the state’s unemployment rate is below eight percent, which is the cutoff point for enhanced payments. Experts say, that even with the positive job numbers this week, the economy won’t be able to absorb the millions of workers looking for employment after their benefits end.
HealthMotley Fool

7.5 Million Americans Will Lose All Unemployment Benefits in September for This Reason

Come early September, gig and freelance workers may be out of luck. When the coronavirus outbreak first erupted, it was clear that jobless benefits would need to be expanded to target a group who's normally not entitled to unemployment -- the self-employed. Usually, anyone who's considered a gig worker or freelancer can't collect any unemployment money. But due to the extreme nature of the pandemic and the immediate unemployment crisis it created, special federal programs were put into place to protect the self-employed early on in the outbreak.
Healthfox17.com

Employees fired for refusing vaccinations may not be eligible for unemployment benefits

Some companies are requiring employees to get their vaccination or face termination, but an employee fired for refusing may not be eligible for unemployment benefits. According to Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Spokesperson Chris Cannon, to be eligible for the Tennessee unemployment compensation program, employees cannot be at fault for their termination.
EconomyPosted by
Action News Jax

Job openings surge above 10 million for 1st time in US history

American job seekers struggling to find work are not imagining their hardships, according to the latest U.S. Department of Labor data. With 10.1 million jobs available nationwide at the end of June, openings now exceed the number of unemployed Americans seeking work, signaling what The Wall Street Journal called an “unusually tight labor market.”
Public HealthNBC26

Few are eligible for pandemic unemployment overpayment waivers

The federal government gave states guidance to waive overpayments made on pandemic unemployment programs earlier this year, but the I-Team found of the thousands who were overpaid, only hundreds received a waiver. According to data provided by the Department of Workforce Development, the state's unemployment agency, 79,695 pandemic and regular...
Public HealthPosted by
Los Angeles Times

These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

In recent weeks, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, employers have begun implementing a policy they had shied away from throughout the pandemic: vaccination mandates. More companies are enacting requirements that employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the workplace. Under some orders, those who remain...
EconomyPosted by
CBS News

Unemployment cliff: 4.2 million gig workers will soon lose jobless aid

The nation's 59 million self-employed workers got a lifeline last year when lawmakers created the first-ever program that extended jobless benefits to this growing group of workers. But that program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), will end on September 6, once again placing unemployment benefits out of reach for these workers.
EconomyTulsa World

Initial claims for unemployment insurance decline by 25%

New claims for unemployment benefits in the state continued their march toward prepandemic levels, declining by more than 25% last week, according to a government report. Initial jobless claims in Oklahoma fell from a revised 3,723 filings the week ending July 24 to 2,758 the week ending Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy