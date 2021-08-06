GDOL processes more than 5 million UI claims since pandemic start
Since week ending March 21, 2020, 5,011,446 regular UI initial claims have been processed, breaking the 5 million plateau, and totaling more than the ten years prior to the pandemic combined (4.8 million). Last week, regular UI initial claims totaled 13,406, up 1,421 over the week. Initial claims are defined as any notice of unemployment filed to request a determination of entitlement to or eligibility of unemployment insurance compensation OR to begin a second or subsequent period of eligibility within a benefit year. Initial claims numbers are not a direct correlation to layoffs.valdostatoday.com
