Longtime Lewisville company awarded incentives to construct larger facility for operations
Lewisville City Council approved an economic development agreement Aug. 2 with a longtime business to construct a larger facility within the city. Biosynthesis, which makes molecular biology products for medical research, diagnostics and therapeutic industries, plans to construct a 50,000-square-foot facility on Mario Court south of the intersection of Main Street and Valley Ridge Boulevard. The facility would replace the company's 10,000-square-foot headquarters, which it told the city it has outgrown.communityimpact.com
