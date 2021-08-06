Cancel
Lewisville, TX

Longtime Lewisville company awarded incentives to construct larger facility for operations

By Kaushiki Roy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Lewisville City Council approved an economic development agreement Aug. 2 with a longtime business to construct a larger facility within the city. Biosynthesis, which makes molecular biology products for medical research, diagnostics and therapeutic industries, plans to construct a 50,000-square-foot facility on Mario Court south of the intersection of Main Street and Valley Ridge Boulevard. The facility would replace the company's 10,000-square-foot headquarters, which it told the city it has outgrown.

