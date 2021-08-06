Longtime Lewisville company awarded incentives to construct larger facility for operations

Lewisville will hold a public hearing at the Sept.13 City Council meeting to accept feedback on the proposed budget and property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Council direction on the proposed budget of $99,997,327 and proposal to maintain the current property tax rate of $0.4433 per $100 valuation were approved by council at the Aug. 7 budget workshop. Council members and city staff convened in the morning Aug. 7 and worked until late in the afternoon to discuss the fiscal outlook for each city department.