Nothing screams cozy fall weather the way this pumpkin spice coquito does! The beautiful colors of the leaves changing and the way the wind hits the back of your neck just means it’s time for some extra creamy pumpkin flavored coquito. This delicious drink is infused with pumpkin puree, coconut flavors and, of course, rum! So you can have a good time while enjoying your pumpkin coquito during happy hour or stay home and enjoy this cold beverage by the fire place if you have one. I know that this pumpkin spice coquito recipe will become your absolute favorite pumpkin recipe, but you should also give this Edible Pumpkin Cookie Dough a try as well.