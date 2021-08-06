Cancel
NFL

Giants OL Zach Fulton decides to retire

By John Fennelly
 6 days ago
The New York Giants have already seen three veteran players retire over the past week and a half, and now a fourth has decided to call it quits.

Offensive lineman Zach Fulton informed the team on Thursday night that he, too, intends to retire from football.

“I had a good conversation with Zach last night. He talked with me, (Offensive Line Coach) Rob (Sale), Flats (Offensive Consultant Pat Flaherty), (Offensive Coordinator) Jason (Garrett), (Senior Vice President and General Manager) Dave Gettleman and a few other people in the organization,” head coach Joe Judge told reporters. “I would say specifically to Zach’s situation, look Zach was doing a good job for us. He’s a guy that I didn’t want to see go; however, I respect his decision. I’ll let him speak completely for himself. I would say that a lot of these older vets, they’re at a different point in their life with different things. Zach’s a guy that started a business in the offseason, he just had his son. His family is down in Texas.

“Listen, I can’t tell you how much respect I have for the players who come in and work hard for us. I know this is a demanding place. I know this is a place that will want to work them, but we’re smart about how we work our players and we’re very calculated. But at the same time, we have to push our players and train them that when they go on the field, number one, they’re safe and, number two, they play effectively. It’s our job to help these players produce on the field and put them in position. It’s training camp.”

Fulton signed a one-year, $1,212,500 contract with the Giants this offseason after playing the past three seasons in Houston. Fulton began his career as a sixth round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2014 out of Tennessee. He had played in 107 NFL in his career, starting 90.

Fulton was in the mix at guard for the Giants this summer and could have been a possible starter given the injury to Shane Lemieux. The Giants will have to go in another direction at interior line now that Looney and Fulton are no longer options. This makes the release of Kevin Zeitler this past offseason even more painful to digest.

