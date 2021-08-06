Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

‘Humility over hubris’: See the most heartwarming moments from Tokyo 2020

wnky.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (CNN) — High jumpers sharing gold; competitors celebrating their rivals’ success; runners helping fallen athletes back to their feet. The Tokyo games have seen intense competition, but will be remembered for feats of sportsmanship and kindness.

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Hubris#Humility#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsNBC Sports

Rewatch the Best Olympic Moments from the Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Games were full of dramatic endings and jaw-dropping highlights. See some of the best moments and iconic performances that defined the Olympics below:. Simone Biles returns to win bronze in balance beam. Simone Biles won the bronze medal in balance beam after withdrawing from the all-around final and...
Sportsimdb.com

Revisit All of the Jaw-Dropping Moments From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic Games may be over, but the celebrations are just beginning. For the past two weeks, the world has come together to watch the greatest athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals. While the competition was fierce and history was made time and time again, many fans will continue talking about the jaw-dropping moments that left millions inspired. For starters, Simone Biles, Suni Lee and the United States gymnastics team made America proud with their focus on mental health as well as their skills in various events. As for Caeleb Dressel, we're still in awe with how fast he swam to secure multiple gold medals. And while the United States athletes gave viewers plenty of...
Sportsfox35orlando.com

Most talked-about moments of Tokyo Olympics

COVID-19 Despite being delayed by a year, the Tokyo Olympics still took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Protesters spent months clamoring for the games to be canceled altogether as Japan endured pandemic health emergencies. The International Olympic Committee stayed the course and refused another delay or cancelation, even as COVID...
Photographybuzzfeednews.com

These Heartwarming Photos From The Olympics Will Bring You Joy

Olympic athletes and their coaches jump for joy, hug, cry, throw hands up in the air, and even fall to the ground as the feeling of accomplishment hits them this week in Tokyo. While fans cannot be there to cheer them on, these photos help us feel the triumph as we watch from home.
GymnasticsElite Daily

Simon Biles’ Teammates Shared The Most Heartwarming Messages Of Support

On Tuesday, July 27, Simone Biles unexpectedly pulled out of the Olympic women’s team final to focus on her mental health. While the decision shocked fans all around the world, the rest of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team was quick to weigh in with words of support for their teammate. Simone Biles' teammates' reactions to her Olympics exit show that the members of the “Fighting Four” are no strangers to the pressure that comes with performing at the games — and they always have each other’s backs.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
E! News

From Colorful Couture to Bermuda Shorts: The Most Stylish Moments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Watch: Suni Lee's Gymnastics Win, Caeleb's Family Reacts & Olympic Proposal. When it comes to sports with a side of style, there's no place like the Olympics. Of course, the Olympics is the greatest stage when it comes to showing your athletic prowess, but for some competitors, it's also a special moment to make a fashion statement. With all eyes on these stars and their dazzling abilities, there's just as much attention on what they wear to represent their team and their country.
SportsWNYT

Tokyo Olympics judo in review: Looking back at the top moments from Tokyo 2020

Judo is always a must-watch event at the Olympics, but this was particularly true in Tokyo. Japan is the sport's birthplace, and numerous Japanese judokas had the chance to win Olympic gold on their home soil this summer. While family and friends were not permitted to attend the Olympics due to COVID-19 restrictions, winning a judo title at the legendary Nippon Budokan was enough to make dreams come to life.
FIFAnbcboston.com

Editors' Picks: Most Underrated Moments of the 2020 Tokyo Games

From Suni Lee’s gold medal victory in the gymnastics all-around to Athing Mu’s record-shattering performance in the women’s 800m, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were full of spectacular triumphs and headline-making athletes. But what about those competitors, events and moments that weren’t necessarily in the spotlight?. Here are amazing moments...

Comments / 0

Community Policy