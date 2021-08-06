'Snakeman' looks to spread joys of table tennis beyond Games

Who says you have to actually play tennis to dress like it? For years, we’ve donned exercise apparel, leading acquaintances to believe we’re headed to our next HIIT class instead of just to Target. Deceitful? Maybe. Comfortable? Always. It’s with this logic that we head into this season’s greatest trend: tennis style. White pleated skorts are no longer reserved for the athletic. Instead, they’re finally being taken to the streets—with matching tank tops in tow. Who knows, the polished and preppy activewear might even inspire us to take up the sport for real.