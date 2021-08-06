Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

'Snakeman' looks to spread joys of table tennis beyond Games

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voice of Table Tennis, aka Snakeman, isn’t quite at the top of the sport he loves. Maybe three levels below the U.S. national team, he says. But Adam Bobrow is still very good, able to hang, for some rallies, at least, with the best. More importantly, perhaps, he possesses an arsenal of tricky spin shots — including the Snake, which explains his nickname. All have been captured on YouTube and watched by millions, leaving opponents gaping and then, as the wildness sinks in, delighted.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

506K+
Followers
109K+
Post
489M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Games#Tennis Club#Tennis Tournament#Snakeman#The Voice Of Table Tennis#The Associated Press#Ap#American#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SoccerElite Daily

2 Olympic Soccer Players Confirmed They’re Dating With An Iconic Photo

Just to clear things up: Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis are together — like together together. The Olympic soccer stars (Kerr plays for Australia and Mewis for the United States) sparked dating rumors when they were photographed embracing after the U.S. Women’s National Team beat the Aussies for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 5. The sweet moment looked more romantic than friendly, but that didn’t stop Team USA from labeling it an example of “sportsmanship and kindness” on Twitter. Sportsmanship... right.
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
TennisSeattle Times

Chen beats Chinese teammate for gold in women’s table tennis

TOKYO (AP) — For the ninth straight Olympics, a Chinese woman won the gold medal in table tennis. Chen Meng beat teammate Sun Yingsha 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the women’s singles final on Thursday, keeping China perfect in the event since its debut at the 1988 Seoul Games.
Tennissemoball.com

Olympics Latest: Chen wins gold in women's table tennis

TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Chen Meng won the women's singles table tennis title at the Olympics by beating Chinese teammate Sun Yingsha 4-2 in the final. The victory is...
Tennismidfloridanewspapers.com

Olympic Table Tennis Results

Taiwan (Lin Yun Ju; Chen Chien An; Chuang Chih Yuan), def. Croatia (Tomislav Pucar; Frane Tomislav Kojic; Andrej Gacina), 3-0. Taiwan (Chen Chien An; Chuang Chih Yuan), def. Croatia (Frane Tomislav Kojic; Andrej Gacina), 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 14-16, 11-5. Match 2. Lin Yun Ju, Taiwan, def. Tomislav Pucar, Croatia, 11-7,...
TennisBirmingham Star

China changes Olympic table tennis team roster as injured Liu withdraws

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- All-leading Chinese table tennis team made a change to their roster on Sunday when the Olympic team event kicks off, as Liu Shiwen has withdrawn after suffering a recurring elbow injury at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. China's P-card holder Wang Manyu has stepped in...
Tenniswtnzfox43.com

How to Play Table Tennis with Professional Techniques?

Originally Posted On: How to Play Table Tennis with Professional Techniques? – Clinch Star. Table tennis is a game that people of all ages can enjoy. It’s easy to learn the basics, and it’s also fun for more advanced players. In this blog post, we will cover some professional table tennis techniques so you can play better!
TennisNBC Miami

Table Tennis GOAT Ma Survives Ovtcharov in Seven-Game Men's Singles Semi

Entering Wednesday's semifinal, Ma Long (CHN) and Dima Ovtcharov (GER) had faced off 15 times in their men's singles careers. Ma had won all 15. Despite being pushed to a decisive Game 7, Ma kept his perfect record against the German -- and the 16th win may have been the sweetest of the bunch.
TennisWrcbtv.com

Olympic Table Tennis Day 9: China cruises, U.S. bows out

Medals have been handed out in men's and women's singles, but the table tennis action isn't over yet. Sunday marked the first day of the men's and women's team competitions, meaning some of the world's best players hit the tables again in pursuit of more hardware. Here's a recap of...
Tennisinregister.com

Serving looks: Tennis style for the court and beyond

Who says you have to actually play tennis to dress like it? For years, we’ve donned exercise apparel, leading acquaintances to believe we’re headed to our next HIIT class instead of just to Target. Deceitful? Maybe. Comfortable? Always. It’s with this logic that we head into this season’s greatest trend: tennis style. White pleated skorts are no longer reserved for the athletic. Instead, they’re finally being taken to the streets—with matching tank tops in tow. Who knows, the polished and preppy activewear might even inspire us to take up the sport for real.
Georgia StateArgus Press

Georgia native Pete May is a national table-tennis champion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Pete May sat on the porch of his Augusta home in his signature look: a black cowboy hat and aviator sunglasses. May has traveled across the world in this look, slowly becoming one of the top athletes in his age group. May won the men’s singles...
Tennissportswar.com

The table tennis is pretty high level.

I initially thought badminton & table tennis were the most absurd Olympic -- gfhoo 08/05/2021 4:33PM. It makes some people feel good to trash certain sports, I guess -- Clark2 08/05/2021 9:36PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Syracuse Table Tennis Club Takes Recreational Game To a New Level

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — When most people think of the sport of Table Tennis thoughts of playing "Ping Pong" in a friend's garage or basement come to mind. But Mike Gueth, President of the Syracuse Table Club, says Table the Olympic sport of Table Tennis is much more competitive and takes the sport to a whole new level.
Tennisapppicker.com

Virtual Table Tennis

It's time for a little table tennis action as you get your ping pong paddle ready for the ultimate competition. Gameplay has been specially designed to act like real players thanks to the AI system that is based on real actions. It is able to properly mimic the speed, reaction, defense, endurance, and strength of a real player. You’re going to swear this is the real thing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy