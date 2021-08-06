Cancel
Ridgewood, NJ

Virgin Galactic September ticket sales starting at $450K per seat

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood NJ, Virgin Galactic has reopened ticket sales for its SpaceShipTwo space plane at $450,000 per seat. The spaceship recently carried four passengers, including Richard Branson, to the edge of space for a few minutes of weightlessness. The mission was a key milestone test before Virgin starts flying individual customers. Virgin is targeting September for its first revenue-generating mission, which will carry research payloads and three members of the Italian Air Force.

