2 people killed outside Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed and one person suffered life-threatening injuries in an early Friday morning shooting outside a Chesterfield restaurant. Chesterfield Police were called to Your Bar and Grill, located off Midlothian Turnpike at 101 Wadsworth Drive, at about 3:15 a.m.

"Upon arrival [officers] discovered three victims in the parking lot. One of the victims died at the scene and the other two victims were transported to an area hospital," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "One of those victims died at the hospital while the other victim is currently undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries as a result of a gunshot wound."

Police have identified the deceased as Ockelle Ty-Quan Duncan, 23, Richmond, and Daquan K. Berry, 24, of Chesterfield.

The mother of one of the shooting victims reached out to Crime Insider Jon Burkett and said the shooting stemmed over a woman with whom one of the victims was in a relationship.

Police have not yet discussed a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

