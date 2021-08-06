Hunger Games Prequel Movie Set to Start Production in 2022
The Hunger Games prequel is officially in the works!. The upcoming film, based on author Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is slated to start production in 2022, Deadline reported Thursday. Lionsgate motion picture group chairman Joe Drake revealed during a quarterly earnings call that executives are eyeing a theatrical release in late 2023 or early 2024, saying pre-production is "moving along really, really well."people.com
