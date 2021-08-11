Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins vs Bears: Week 1 NFL preseason preview

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xA3NU_0bJjUglC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Qwl2_0bJjUglC00

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears face off in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason on Aug. 14. From game info to player matchups, here’s our game preview for the Dolphins vs Bears game.

Dolphins vs Bears: What you need to know

Find out where the Dolphins and Bears land in our latest NFL power rankings

Tua Tagovailoa vs Justin Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quy4K_0bJjUglC00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates his first touchdown pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, November 1, 2020. Credit: ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST

While training camp is valuable to young quarterbacks, nothing replicates preseason games for those who need experience. Tua Tagovailoa struggled during his rookie season and the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the 2020 preseason played a significant factor. Fortunately for Tagovailoa and Chicago’s rookie Justin Fields , this Dolphins vs Bears game provides a great opportunity.

  • Tua Time: The buzz out of Miami Dolphins training camp is real. Coaches and teammates are buzzing about Tagovailoa’s second-year leap, especially his mastery of the playbook. The 23-year-old quarterback will get a chance to prove the praise is legitimate against a thin Bears’ secondary.
  • Fields Big Moment: For now, Andy Dalton is projected as the Bears’ starting quarterback for Week 1. Perhaps head coach Matt Nagy sticks by that flawed decision , but Justin Fields will have an opportunity to show why his elite arm strength, athleticism and PA ability make him the best choice in 2021.

While Tagovailoa is the Dolphins’ starter, he should see a fairly significant number of snaps in this game. He needs to get his timing down with wide receivers and this offense needs to gel before the regular season. But with Fields seeing more action, Chicago holds the edge.

Advantage: Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrX70_0bJjUglC00 Also Read:
NFL defense rankings: Outlook for 2021 season

Miami Dolphins defense vs Chicago Bears offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muXQX_0bJjUglC00
Jun 16, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears Teven Jenkins (left) in action with Larry Borom, right, during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Winning in the trenches is crucial for an NFL team to consistently win games. It’s an approach reflected in recent drafts, including the 2021 NFL Draft class, from the Dolphins and Bears. Chicago spent its second-round pick on Teven Jenkins and Miami drafted Jaelan Phillips with the 18th pick.

Check out or Miami Dolphins 2021 season preview

  • Rookie Showcase : Phillips broke out last season with the Miami Hurricanes, recording 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 10 games. Making his NFL debut, the 6-foot-5 edge rusher faces an ideal matchup. Jenkins, the projected starter at left tackle, is dealing with an injury and that puts Phillips in a spot to shine should he suit up.
  • Bears’ offensive line shuffle : As mentioned above, there’s a real possibility Jenkins doesn’t play in this matchup. It creates more pressure on an offensive line. Germain Ifedi is the projected starter for now, but fifth-round pick Larry Borom will play a lot of snaps and a strong performance might push him closer towards a starting spot.

There are questions on both sides of the ball. Pass rush isn’t exactly Miami’s greatest strength on defense, it’s why they are moving down in the latest NFL defense rankings. But Chicago’s offensive line is a major concern this summer and Jenkins’ injury only elevates those fears.

Advantage: Miami Dolphins

Sean Desai vs. Dolphins’ offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIjSA_0bJjUglC00
Jul 29, 2021; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai gestures while walking on the field during a Chicago Bears training camp session at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Miami always has to be a bit different under head coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins aren’t naming their play caller this season, opting to employ co-offensive coordinators Eric Studesville and George Godsey. So, as we preview the Dolphins vs Bears matchup, we have to examine it from a broader view.

  • Vic Fangio tree: Chicago wasted little time naming Sean Desai as its defensive coordinator. While he is young, age 38, working under defensive guru Vic Fangio is the kind of teaching that is hard to find. We’ll see some of Fangio’s influences in the Bears’ defense, but there’s buzz about the twists Desai will bring to this unit.
  • Speed Kills: A look at the Dolphins depth chart tells you everything about this team’s approach. Jaylen Waddle and Jakeem Grant are speed demons. Throw in the likes of Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki, that’s a lot of athleticism. It’s going to be exciting to see how these receivers fare against Chicago’s thin secondary.

Advantage: Miami Dolphins

The bottom line: This is one of the more exciting games on the NFL’s Week 1 preseason schedule. Young quarterbacks who will get plenty of snaps, intriguing talent on defense and quality coaching. All of that is a recipe for the Dolphins vs Bears game being entertaining.

Will the Dolphins make the playoffs in 2021? Check out our NFL playoff and Super Bowl picks

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nfl Preseason#Nfl Network#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Nfl Network#Cbs4#Fox32#The Palm Beach Post#Tua Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Dolphins: Joint practice recap Day 1

The Chicago Bears open their preseason slate on Saturday at noon (CT) against the Miami Dolphins, so the Dolphins flew in early this week to get in some joint practices against the Bears at Halas Hall. There was a weather delay during today’s practice, but the two teams waited things out and got all their work in.
NFLchatsports.com

It's a big week for Bears QB Justin Fields with Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa in town

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields is just a few days away from his NFL preseason debut, and he’ll have a free scouting opportunity before that. The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears completed the first of two joint practices at Halas Hall in advance of their preseason game on Saturday at Soldier Field. An interesting quarterback parallel highlights this week’s sessions.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: How much playing time will QB Justin Fields get in the preseason opener? Is Teven Jenkins’ back injury a concern? Biggest takeaway from the depth chart?

The Chicago Bears’ preseason opener versus the Miami Dolphins is only three days away, and fans are eager to get their first look at rookie quarterback Justin Fields in a game setting. Brad Biggs answers questions about Fields, the banged-up offensive line and much more in the latest installment of his weekly Bears mailbag. Did Matt Nagy mention how many snaps he expects Justin Fields to play? ...
NFLFanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
NFLFanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Justin Fields close to becoming starting quarterback

Since the Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields, there has been one plan and one plan only: to keep him as the no. 2 quarterback. Head coach Matt Nagy has continued to show his support for veteran Andy Dalton throughout the offseason and has stuck with him as his starter. Nagy has used Dalton, along with Nick Foles, as reasons he is excited for his young rookie, stating how great of an opportunity it will be for Fields to learn from them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy