Portal shooter Splitgate’s servers problems have been solved for now

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplitgate’s twist on the arena shooter, where players can cast portals around the levels and pull off impossible shots, saw a spike in the free FPS’ popularity when it released into beta on consoles (PC has had it since 2019). It was so popular that it basically killed the game for a few weeks because the servers were overwhelmed. With an hour-long queue reported to get into a short game of shoot-the-mans, I haven’t had the chance to try.

