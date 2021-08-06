Portal shooter Splitgate’s servers problems have been solved for now

The biggo demo festivals that Steam started running last year are now going to be a recurring part of our reality. They can be a bit overwhelming, with bite-sized versions of hundreds of upcoming games to try. According to Valve, they have actually made an observable impact for developers who participate though. I mean, they would say that. It's Valve though, so they've prepared the numbers to back it up. Not only do games in the Steam Next Fest see increased wishlist additions, they also have a better rates of converting those wishlists to eventual sales, Valve say.