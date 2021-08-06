12-year-old girl gets 42 stitches after suspected shark bite in Ocean City

A 12-year-old girl had to get more than 40 stitches after officials say she was bitten by a shark in Ocean City.

It happened Monday, while Jordan Prushinski was out swimming. She's now recovering and expected to be OK. She said it did scare her enough to stay away from the water for a while.

"I'm kind of like wanting to stay out of the water for a little bit, but something like this is very rare for it to happen again," Jordan said.

Officials believe a sandbar shark is responsible for the bite. They're native to the area. Keep in mind that shark bites are extremely rare, according to experts.

In fact, Captain Butch Arbin with Ocean City Beach Patrol told our CBS affiliate in Baltimore that this incident is a first for the state.

“It’s never happened before in Maryland history. It’s never happened in Ocean City,” said Arbin.

Arbin said beach-goers should not let this incident keep them from getting in the water.

“They don’t need to worry about it. They should be more concerned with things like rip currents," Arbin said.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.