Memphis, TN

Family pet dies in Hickory Hill apartment fire

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 6 days ago
The Memphis Fire Department fought a large apartment fire early Friday morning in Hickory Hill.

MFD responded around 4 a.m. to a fire at the Arbors of Hickory Ridge off Lake View Trail.

The fire damaged several units.

One family said smoke filled their apartment so quickly they couldn't find their dog before having to get out.

Our crew on scene was told that the fire was started by a man who was welding under stairs in the middle of the night.

No residents were seriously injured.

