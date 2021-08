Listen, I might be biased, but some of the best houses that are hitting the market these days are in the East Dallas enclave of Lochwood. I mean, what’s not to love about Lochwood? We’ve lauded and praised and fawned over this neighborhood for as long as the staff at CandysDirt.com has been dishing the dirt. It was only a matter of time before the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area caught on.