NFL

The Touchdown Wire NFL podcast with Titans safety Kevin Byard

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
In the latest episode of the Touchdown Wire NFL podcast, Doug Farrar sits down with Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard to talk about Byard’s charitable works, and the 2021 season.

Among the topics discussed:

  • Byard’s commitment to renovate a Nashville foster home in partnership with Campbell’s Chunky Soup. In addition to Byard’s renovations, Campbell’s is donating $8,000 worth of home appliances and 200 cans of soup to the foster home’s kitchen. The ribbon cutting event will be this Sunday, August 1.
  • Raised by a single mom, Byard has a commitment to providing security and safety for youth in the Davidson County Foster System is close to his heart. The renovations by Byard and donations from Campbell’s create a safe space to house some of the 750 children currently in the Davidson County Foster System.
  • How Byard (who has been vaccinated for months) is looking forward to a different — and less restrictive — 2021 NFL season.
  • His initial thoughts on trying to cover new Titans receiver Julio Jones, and what the combination of Jones and A.J. Brown will do to opposing defenses.
  • Why the Titans’ defense did not perform as expected in 2020, and how new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is planning to right the ship.
  • Why there’s more to defensive back excellence than just interceptions.
  • His thoughts on fellow Titans safety Amani Hooker, and rookie slot defender/safety Elijah Molden.
  • What the Titans need to do to break through a top-heavy AFC and get to the Super Bowl.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

