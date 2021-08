It’s 4:20 in the morning and I am woken up to the sound of the birds chirping with the oncoming sunrise. I move in my sleeping bag, trying to stretch out my body from what could pass as a comfortable night. Opening my eyes, I look out through the tent screen and can see the pinks of the sunrise just starting to take over the sky. The water is almost deathly still, weighed down by the morning mist. It’s going to be a perfect sunrise, if only I could drag myself out of the comfort of the tent to really watch it.