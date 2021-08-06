Rookie Jax turns in solid start, helps Twins beat Astros 5-3

Editors note: The video above first aired on July 4, 2021.

The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from rookie Griffin Jax, and shortstop Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built a big lead early and then held on for a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Jax (2-1) allowed three hits and one run in a career-high 5 1/3 innings for his first career win as a starter. In his last three appearances Jax has allowed three combined earned runs and six hits across 14 1/3 innings.

“I'm excited for the opportunity, and I'm looking forward to just being able to keep working every single day and get under that schedule of a true five-day starter rotation, and work towards that and hopefully just keep helping build my confidence and my mentality every single time," Jax told MLB.com.

The Twins jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez (7-3) early to take control of the game. Rob Refsnyder ignited a four-run second inning, with RBIs from Willians Astudillo, Trevor Larnach and Jorge Polanco.

Andrelton Simmons dropped an RBI bunt single in the eighth to score Refsnyder with an insurance run after he doubled to lead off the inning.

The Astros made it a game late, taking advantage of a shaky Twins bullpen. Yordan Alvarez crushed a two-run blast off Danny Coulombe and the tying run came to the plate, but Alex Colomé sealed Jax’s first career win as a starter.

Houston is tied for the best record in the American League at 65-44 despite losing four of their last five.

On Friday former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke will take on another Twins rookie, Bailey Ober, at Minute Maid Field in Houston.