Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rookie Jax turns in solid start, helps Twins beat Astros 5-3

Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9bB9_0bJjT2hI00

Editors note: The video above first aired on July 4, 2021.

The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from rookie Griffin Jax, and shortstop Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built a big lead early and then held on for a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Jax (2-1) allowed three hits and one run in a career-high 5 1/3 innings for his first career win as a starter. In his last three appearances Jax has allowed three combined earned runs and six hits across 14 1/3 innings.

“I'm excited for the opportunity, and I'm looking forward to just being able to keep working every single day and get under that schedule of a true five-day starter rotation, and work towards that and hopefully just keep helping build my confidence and my mentality every single time," Jax told MLB.com.

The Twins jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez (7-3) early to take control of the game. Rob Refsnyder ignited a four-run second inning, with RBIs from Willians Astudillo, Trevor Larnach and Jorge Polanco.

Andrelton Simmons dropped an RBI bunt single in the eighth to score Refsnyder with an insurance run after he doubled to lead off the inning.

The Astros made it a game late, taking advantage of a shaky Twins bullpen.  Yordan Alvarez crushed a two-run blast off Danny Coulombe and the tying run came to the plate, but Alex Colomé sealed Jax’s first career win as a starter.

Houston is tied for the best record in the American League at 65-44 despite losing four of their last five.

On Friday former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke will take on another Twins rookie, Bailey Ober, at Minute Maid Field in Houston.

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Cy Young
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Danny Coulombe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#Mlb Com#Bally Sports North#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBsemoball.com

Kris Bryant homers in SF debut, Giants beat Astros 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Kris Bryant homered in his Giants debut, a two-out solo shot in the third inning, and San Francisco beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Sunday. Darin Ruf also homered for the Giants. They won two of three in the interleague matchup of division leaders and have the best record in the majors at 66-39.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Griffin Jax: Throws five solid innings

Jax did not factor in the decision against St. Louis on Friday. He hurled five innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two. The right-hander was called up early Friday and given the start in place of the recently-traded Jose Berrios. Jax navigated his way through five frames, giving up only one run and no extra-base hits, but settled for a no-decision as the Twins' offense gave him just one run of support. The rookie by no means overpowered the Cardinals -- he induced a mere four swinging strikes -- yet he made a good impression in his bid to claim Berrios' spot in the rotation. Jax still holds an unimpressive 6.41 ERA on the campaign, but he has allowed just two runs over his past nine innings of work.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Wainwright solid for 7, rookie Sosa homers, Cards down Twins

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright tossed seven effective innings and rookie Edmundo Sosa homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Wainwright (9-6) allowed three runs and six hits in an 85-pitch stint. He struck out five and walked one in his 176th career victory.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Griffin Jax: Starting Friday

Jax will be called up to start Friday against the Cardinals. Jose Berrios had been the team's scheduled starter but was instead traded to Toronto. Jax has made two starts and four relief appearances at the big-league level this season but hasn't shown much, struggling to a 7.48 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Still, the fact that he's getting the first opportunity in Berrios' absence could indicate that he'll have an inside track at a starting role down the stretch, which could make him worth keeping an eye on in deep leagues.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Greinke expected to start as Astros host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (46-63, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (65-44, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -231, Twins +192; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Griffin Jax slows Astros in best start of young career

Aug. 6—They lead all of Major League Baseball in hits and runs scored. Batting average and on-base percentage, too. They're second in slugging percentage and OPS, and they've been the hardest team to strikeout all year. The Houston Astros have been an offensive juggernaut all season long. Given that context,...
MLBPioneer Press

Griffin Jax solid but Twins fall to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The Twins detonated their rotation on Friday afternoon, creating two holes in it by shipping José Berríos to Toronto and J.A. Happ to St. Louis ahead of the trade deadline. As a result, the team will have plenty of innings to give to rookies looking to prove...
MLBHerald-Dispatch

Reds hold on, beat Twins 6-5

CINCINNATI — The Great American Ballpark crowd of 16,828 reacted as if the Cincinnati Reds had won a World Series game. The source of fans’ elation was a double-play ball hit by Miguel Sano to finish the Reds’ 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday afternoon in a game that Cincinnati’s bullpen nearly blew a 6-1 lead.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Odorizzi expected to start for the Astros against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (66-46, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Rockies +154; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBdarnews.com

Jorge Polanco hits homers twice, Twins beat Astros 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sano also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sano hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Lose to Twins, 5-3

Before getting into tonight’s recap, I would like to personally send my deepest condolences to the family of Astros legendary pitcher J. R. Richard, who passed away Thursday. Richard pitched for the Astros from 1971-1980, amassing a record of 107-71, with a career ERA of 3.15 and is considered one of the greatest players ever to wear an Astros uniform.
MLBdrgnews.com

Jax Pitches Solidly In Twins’ Win At Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Griffin Jax is making the most of his opportunity to start in the majors, and highlighted his skills Thursday night by stifling one of baseball’s toughest lineups. The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from Jax, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins rookie Bailey Ober starts against Astros ace Zack Greinke

HOUSTON — Another hot and steamy day in Texas, but the roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park as the Twins and Astros meet in the second of a four-game series (7:10 p.m., BSN). Griffin Jax pitched five strong innings on Thursday as the Twins won the opener 5-3.
MLBTwinkie Town

Rob Refsnyder 5, Astros 3: Twins almost blow it, eventually do not.

Fresh from getting shot down by a TIE fighter over Tatooine, Griffin Jax took the mound for the Twins against the Astros Thursday night. He would impress. The scoring started in the 2nd, when Twins Legend Rob Refsnyder sparkplugged it up with a one out single. Miguel Sano and Willians Astudillo continued the #Pirahnas dance with singles of their own, with Refsnyder coming home for the first run on Astudillo’s. Trevor Larnach, that hipster, just had to be unique so he hit a double, bringing Sano in. Andrelton Simmons also didn’t single, instead hitting an RBI groundout, it was a personal decision, do not ask him about it. Then Jorge Polanco brought singles back, with an RBI single of his own.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Twins erase early deficit, beat Astros in 11 innings

EditorsNote: Adds Kepler’s first name in 5th graf. Josh Donaldson delivered an RBI single in the 11th inning and the visiting Minnesota Twins rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the Houston Astros 5-4 on Friday. Facing Astros right-hander Rafael Montero (5-4), Donaldson slapped a single the opposite way to...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Fall in Extras to Twins 5-4

The Astros failed again in extra-innings, today in a most bizarre way. With two outs in the 11th inning and the tying run on third, Mr. Walk-off himself, Jose Altuve tried to bunt the runner home, which, with two outs, meant that he would have to be safe at first as well.
MLBWorthington Daily Globe

Yordan Alvarez blast helps Astros stifle Twins

Yordan Alvarez became the fastest to 50 career home runs in club history while rookie right-hander Luis Garcia twirled six scoreless innings as the Houston Astros beat the visiting Minnesota Twins 4-0 Saturday. Garcia (8-6) allowed only two hits while cruising to his first victory since he tossed six scoreless...
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 7, Astros 5: Nothing makes sense anymore

The 2021 Twins won a series on the road in Houston, and will finish the year with a winning record against the Astros. Yes, you read that correctly. Jorge Polanco drove in 4 of the Twins’ 7 runs on two homers, in the 5th and 6th innings. Prior to that, the offense got contributions from an RBI single by Trevor Larnach in the second inning which tied the game at 1-1, and then a Miguel Sanó 2 run homer in the 4th would give the Twins a lead that they would not relinquish. Houston tried to make a comeback, cutting into the lead and scoring one run each in the 4th and 5th to make it 4-3 They would score a single run again in the 7th and 8th innings, with the last run of the game being a solo homer to lead off the 8th by Carlos Correa. Somehow, Alex Colomé had a 1-2-3 9th inning to lock up the save and the series win. Because it’s 2021, and nothing makes sense anymore. The Twins will return home tomorrow night to take on the AL Central leading White Sox. The dream of 98-64 is still alive!

Comments / 0

Community Policy