Virginia community colleges will require masks be worn indoors
Students and employees at Virginia’s community colleges will be required to wear masks while indoors, said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. The VCCS will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DuBois said in a letter to college presidents on Wednesday. That includes layered prevention strategies at colleges and for vaccinated people to wear masks in settings with substantial levels of transmission.starexponent.com
