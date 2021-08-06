Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia community colleges will require masks be worn indoors

By ERIC KOLENICH Richmond Times-Dispatch
Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

Students and employees at Virginia’s community colleges will be required to wear masks while indoors, said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. The VCCS will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DuBois said in a letter to college presidents on Wednesday. That includes layered prevention strategies at colleges and for vaccinated people to wear masks in settings with substantial levels of transmission.

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Richmond Times Dispatch#Brightpoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in Afghanistan captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week and another gain after U.S. intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban advance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy