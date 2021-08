We seem to have been inundated with shoot ’em ups recently, but with so many being rereleases or remasters or remakes, it’s always nice when a new one enters the fray. That doesn’t stop Star Hunter DX from 1CC Games from presenting itself as a blast from the past, though. This may be a game new for 2021, but it has a retro aesthetic that will charm fans of old-school shooters. Its pixelated visuals are colourful and bold, while its characters and story scenes pack in plenty of 80s sci-fi flair. Needless to say, it also has a synth-filled soundtrack to complement the action.