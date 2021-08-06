WATCH: Indiana Mayor Apologizes After Repeatedly Calling Out ‘Unvaccinated Assholes’ at Successive Meetings

This story was originally published Aug. 9, 2021. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott declared a local health emergency Monday effective immediately. According to Angel Smith, communications manager of Brooklyn Center, Elliot believes that “the spread of the Delta Variant, and other potential breakthrough variants threaten the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the City.” The declaration includes a mask mandate for staff and citizens inside all public facilities, with exemptions for age and health. In addition, the city council will return to virtual meetings. Officials say the declaration “shall remain in effect until its termination by the City Council.” More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues Sheriff's Office: Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Is Safe, Traveling Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals