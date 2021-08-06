Cancel
Indiana State

WATCH: Indiana Mayor Apologizes After Repeatedly Calling Out ‘Unvaccinated Assholes’ at Successive Meetings

By Tommy Christopher
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Lafayette, Indiana Mayor John Dennis apologized after he made repeated references to “unvaccinated assholes” at a series of official meetings, including one at which he was ostensibly trying to apologize for that very offense. Mayor Dennis began the week by somewhat hilariously introducing the term at Monday’s city council...

