GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly gain on global supply concerns

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil flipped to a discount on Thursday, weighed down by sluggish buying interest in the physical trade window, while Singapore middle distillate inventories rose for a second consecutive week. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 1 cent per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a premium of 2 cents per barrel a day earlier. The regional gasoil market is expected to find support in coming months as wider vaccinations help governments ease COVID-19 curbs, and industrial demand picks up, market watchers said. China's fuel demand is on track to hit record highs this year even as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases has slowed movement in some cities, while overall fuel demand in India climbed to a three-month high in July. A slower demand recovery in Asia prompted arbitrage shipments to Europe over the last couple of months, but trade source said the scopes for East-West arbitrage would likely come under some pressure as freight rates are now getting stronger. Oil refiners, however, are still expected to continue banking on new-build very large crude carriers (VLCCs) on their maiden voyages to take gasoil barrels out of the region, trade sources said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $24 a tonne on Thursday. Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, although it also depends on factors such as freight rates, according to traders. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil dropped to $8.14 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 30 cents lower from the previous session. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 1.1% to 11.2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 11, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.2 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 23% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 472,000-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. TENDERS - Vietnam's Nghi Son Refinery & Petrochemical (NSRP) has offered 35,000 tonnes of 350 ppm gasoil for loading over Aug. 22-31 in a tender closing on Aug. 16. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices steadied on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the global oil demand recovery. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.76 0.37 0.50 74.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.52 -0.11 4.56 -2.41 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.86 0.37 0.50 74.49 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.42 -0.11 4.76 -2.31 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75 0.33 0.44 74.67 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.28 -0.15 7.04 -2.13 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.27 0.45 0.59 76.82 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.01 -0.03 -150.00 0.02 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.61 0.16 0.21 74.45 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.04 -0.17 -130.77 0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)