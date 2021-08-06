Cancel
Dickey County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman; Wells Areas of fog have formed this morning over parts of the James River Valley region. Some of this fog may be dense, with visibility occasionally dropping below one-quarter mile. This will affect travelers along Highway 52 between Harvey and Jamestown, Highway 281 between Carrington and Ellendale, and Interstate 94 east of Steele. The fog should dissipate around mid-morning. If traveling, be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and use extra caution at railroad crossings and intersections.

