Five Heart Podcast Episode 237: Greg Gets an Education
Five Heart had a little different look this week. For the first time in a long time, our benevolent leader and founder Jon “Damn” Johnston had the night off, and Greg made it two weeks in a row! He was joined by Todd Wolverton and Corn Nation wrestling writer Dylan Guenther to “get educated” on man’s oldest sport. Unfortunately, the three of them could not replace the ranting and swearing that Jon has perfected. However, they discussed Husker wrestling past, present and future, starting with a salute to Jordan Burroughs and ending with an update on incoming recruits and the current state of Cornhusker wrestling.www.cornnation.com
Comments / 0