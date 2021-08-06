Five Heart Podcast Episode 237: Greg Gets an Education

Welcome to episode no. 100 of the On The Banks podcast. What a long, strange trip its been!. THANK YOU TO ALL OF OUR LISTENERS OVER THESE PAST THREE PLUS YEARS!!!!. For episode no. 100 we welcomed back Rutgers men’s basketball head coach Steve Pikiell. After taking the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA Tournament for the first time 30 years and winning in the big dance for the first time in 38 years, Pikiell spoke at length about the program’s rise and why he thinks this current team will be his best so far next season.