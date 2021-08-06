Meet Jennifer Strausser, The Arc of Chester County’s Chief Operations Officer

Jennifer Strausser, Chief Operations Officer at The Arc of Chester County. Image via Kelli Martino, The Arc of Chester County.

Jennifer Strausser brings over 30 years of experience in the non-profit sector supporting individuals with disabilities and their families.

She grew up in a household dedicated to providing respite care for people with disabilities, opening their hearts and home to those in need.

Her parents subsequently adopted her brother, a former recipient of their services and new addition to the family.

Jen’s career path formed in her high school years, working as a dietary aid in a residential facility for children with disabilities.

After graduation, Jen remained in the field working as a Direct Support Professional throughout college. She graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Cairn University.

Jen’s career spans over 17 years working for providers of IDD services in various positions of direct service, quality management, administration, and operations.

In addition, she worked for a Center for Independent Living for seven years in supervisory, management, and compliance roles.

A passion for helping others and lifelong learning has brought Jennifer Strausser to The Arc where she is now the new Chief Operations Officer, responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administrative and operational business functions. Jen will report to Jeanne Meikrantz, Chief Executive Officer.

The Arc of Chester County provides a lifetime continuum of services in Chester County and the surrounding area, to 3,000 individuals and families a year. Its mission is to advocate, educate, and provide services to empower individuals with disabilities and their families, to enhance the quality of their lives.

For more information on The Arc or to make a donation please visit www.arcofchestercounty.org