Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Meet Jennifer Strausser, The Arc of Chester County’s Chief Operations Officer

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsDX0_0bJjRlvM00
Jennifer Strausser, Chief Operations Officer at The Arc of Chester County.Image via Kelli Martino, The Arc of Chester County.

Jennifer Strausser brings over 30 years of experience in the non-profit sector supporting individuals with disabilities and their families.

She grew up in a household dedicated to providing respite care for people with disabilities, opening their hearts and home to those in need.

Her parents subsequently adopted her brother, a former recipient of their services and new addition to the family.

Jen’s career path formed in her high school years, working as a dietary aid in a residential facility for children with disabilities.

After graduation, Jen remained in the field working as a Direct Support Professional throughout college. She graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Cairn University. 

Jen’s career spans over 17 years working for providers of IDD services in various positions of direct service, quality management, administration, and operations. 

In addition, she worked for a Center for Independent Living for seven years in supervisory, management, and compliance roles.

A passion for helping others and lifelong learning has brought Jennifer Strausser to The Arc where she is now the new Chief Operations Officer, responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administrative and operational business functions. Jen will report to Jeanne Meikrantz, Chief Executive Officer.

The Arc of Chester County provides a lifetime continuum of services in Chester County and the surrounding area, to 3,000 individuals and families a year. Its mission is to advocate, educate, and provide services to empower individuals with disabilities and their families, to enhance the quality of their lives.

For more information on The Arc or to make a donation please visit www.arcofchestercounty.org

Comments / 0

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuum#The Arc Of Chester County#A Bachelor Of Social Work#Cairn University#Idd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

Story of Once-Troubled Truck Driver a Testament to How Chester County OIC Helps People Help Themselves

A Coatesville-based nonprofit is changing the lives of disadvantaged adults and working to fulfill its mission of “Helping People Help Themselves.”. As an independent agency affiliated with the Opportunities Industrialization Centers of America (OICA), Chester County OIC provides education, skilled training, and support services to prepare individuals for sustainable employment and financial independence.
West Chester, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

VISTA Leadership Megastars – Timmy Nelson

Timmy Nelson, native of Muskegon, Mich., is a member of the West Chester Food Cupboard’s Board of Directors and a retiree who worked in several capacities during a 44-year career with the United Parcel Service (UPS). Nelson, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources from Geneva College, recalled his...
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Ryan Edington, President and CEO of All-Fill

Ryan Edginton, the President and CEO All-Fill, a manufacturer of packaging machinery based in Exton, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Chester Springs when the area was “very remote”; the lessons — particularly about accountability, teamwork, and dedication — he learned and the relationships he built from playing a variety of sports; attending Malvern Prep, and earning an athletic scholarship from baseball powerhouse Arizona State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy