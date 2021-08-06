CNY in the Olympics: Lansing native Kyle Dake brings home bronze; Breanna Stewart to play for gold

Matt Sheppard won his 20th feature race of the season on Tuesday night during Brett Deyo’s Short Track Super Series Modified Tour at the Woodhull Speedway. Sheppard took the lead on the 15th lap and held on at the finish of the 55-lap event. The closing laps saw Sheppard slowed up by heavy traffic and his lead dwindle to just a car length. At the finish he stayed in the lower groove and just held off Andy Bachetti for the $5,500 victory.