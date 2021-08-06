Cancel
Lansing, NY

CNY in the Olympics: Lansing native Kyle Dake brings home bronze; Breanna Stewart to play for gold

By Chris Carlson
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Kyle Dake was born, raised and resides in Upstate New York. When he returns home to Lansing, he’ll come back with a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics. The former Cornell wrestler knocked off top-seeded Frank Chamizo in 74-kilogram (approximately 163 pounds) freestyle wrestling on Friday morning to secure the bronze, delivering a thorough 5-0 win. The bout matched a pair of two-time world champions.

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University will honor four athletes with jersey ceremonies this year, including first women

Syracuse University announced that it will honor four athletes with jersey ceremonies during the upcoming year, including the first honors for woman athletes. The school said Wednesday that it will honor the jerseys of women’s basketball player Felisha Legette-Jack, women’s rower Anna Goodale, women’s lacrosse player Katie Rowan Thomson and men’s lacrosse player Gary Gait.
Motorsports
Syracuse.com

Matt Sheppard hangs on late at Woodhull Speedway to win 20th feature race of the year

Matt Sheppard won his 20th feature race of the season on Tuesday night during Brett Deyo’s Short Track Super Series Modified Tour at the Woodhull Speedway. Sheppard took the lead on the 15th lap and held on at the finish of the 55-lap event. The closing laps saw Sheppard slowed up by heavy traffic and his lead dwindle to just a car length. At the finish he stayed in the lower groove and just held off Andy Bachetti for the $5,500 victory.

