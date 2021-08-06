CNY in the Olympics: Lansing native Kyle Dake brings home bronze; Breanna Stewart to play for gold
Kyle Dake was born, raised and resides in Upstate New York. When he returns home to Lansing, he’ll come back with a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics. The former Cornell wrestler knocked off top-seeded Frank Chamizo in 74-kilogram (approximately 163 pounds) freestyle wrestling on Friday morning to secure the bronze, delivering a thorough 5-0 win. The bout matched a pair of two-time world champions.www.syracuse.com
