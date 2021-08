All state employees and all workers at hospitals and health care facilities across California will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination under a state policy announced today, and those who are unable or refuse to do so will have to be tested at least once a week. The vaccine-verification program for state employees is expected to begin as early as next week. The system for health care workers will be implemented over the coming weeks, with compliance expected by Aug. 23. It will apply to all health care settings across the state – public and private. The policy falls short of a vaccine “mandate,” offering employees the option of undergoing regular COVID-19 testing instead of providing proof of vaccination. Those workers will be required to undergo testing at least o.