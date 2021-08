MILFORD, Del. – In the efforts to support a family whose mother is battling stage four cancer, Easy Speak Spirits is hosting a ‘Sunday Funday’ to raise money. We’re told, Tina DiSaia was diagnosed with head and neck cancer back in October of 2020. After a major surgery, over 30 radiation treatments, and three chemotherapy sessions, her cancer has unfortunately spread to numerous areas of her body. In an effort to raise money for Tina’s medical bills, her husband and her five children, Easy Speak Spirits is hosting a free event. They’re hoping it will bring an array of fundraising efforts to the Milford Community.