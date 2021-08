Picture this: It’s the weekend and you’re baking a pie, not because you have company coming over, but just for fun. You’re wearing a thick sweater, thicker socks, and you turn on the oven. While that heats up, you gather ingredients: flour, sugar, eggs, pumpkin purée, and—oh no. You’re out of pumpkin pie spice. But don’t worry: We can fix this! You can easily make DIY pumpkin pie spice at home using other basic spice staples like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Ahead, we’re sharing a few pumpkin pie spice recipes for when you find yourself in a pinch.