Temecula City Council hears presentation on Public Safety

Temecula City Council heard a presentation on Public Safety from Temecula Police Capt. Zachary Hall during its July 27 meeting. Hall reported that year to date as of June 30, his department had 41,953 calls for service, up by more than 2,900 calls during the same time period in 2019. In June, Temecula PD responded to 7,041 calls as compared to 6,666 in June 2019. The average response times for priority one calls is just over six minutes, Hall said, adding that response times for priority two, three and four calls is 6.13, 31.14 and 46.28 minutes, respectively. Response times have decreased since 2019 when priority one, two and four calls was 7.16, 15.83, 53.63 minutes respectively. The response times for priority three calls had increased by a third of a minute up from 2019’s 30.