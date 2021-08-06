Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Atlanta Hawks: What will Kevin Huerter’s next deal look like?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 30: Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the New York Knicks in the second half during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Huerter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Tristan Thompson Traded Once Again Following Hawks Deal

Just about an hour ago, it was revealed that the Boston Celtics would be trading Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn and a second round pick in 2023. This was a move that many fans saw coming as it became clear the Celtics needed to move on in order to create cap space for future moves in free agency. The Celtics have underachieved in recent years, and unfortunately, Thompson simply wasn't the answer moving forward.
NBARealGM

Hawks, Celtics, Kings Complete Three-Team, Four-Player Trade

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings have completed a long-awaited three-team trade. Atlanta acquired guard Delon Wright from Sacramento. Wright is expected to help fill the backup point guard role behind Trae Young. Boston acquired guard Kris Dunn and center Bruno Fernando from Atlanta. It's unknown what the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young reacts to teammate asking for Rolex amid big money extension

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young just got paid. As he inked a 5-year, $207 million contract on Tuesday, Young is set to get paid an average of over $40,000,000 per year – more than enough to buy whatever he pleases. Teammate Solomon Hill immediately took notice, as he sent out a tweet on Wednesday angling to get some new bling from Young and Hawks forward John Collins:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell should make someone’s roster

The Atlanta Hawks have made plenty of headlines over the past few weeks and months. From their improbable turnaround during the regular season, their surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals, and an impressive draft haul the Hawks seem to be making all of the right moves on their way up in the NBA hierarchy.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Hawks Officially Announce Trae Young’s Five-Year Extension

The Hawks have officially signed Trae Young to a contract extension, the team announced today in a press release. While the club didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, we know based on previous reports that it’s a five-year, maximum-salary contract that begins in 2022/23. The two sides agreed to terms earlier in the week.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Hawks Sign Jalen Johnson To Rookie Contract

First-round pick Jalen Johnson has signed his rookie contract with the Hawks, according to the NBA.com transactions page. Johnson, 19, played just part of his freshman season at Duke before leaving the team the team in February to prepare for the draft. He played 13 games for the Blue Devils, averaging 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per night, along with 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Talks for Huerter extension to ramp up next week

The Hawks intend to try and get a deal done with Kevin Huerter, who is eligible for a rookie extension, general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday at Summer League. Known for his 3-point shooting prowess, Huerter developed into a good defender last season, which took his game to another level. He impressed with his success on defense and overall growth in the second half of the season, which included acting as the Hawks’ hero in Game 7 vs. the Sixers, scoring a team-high 27.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks : 3 improvements John Collins must make next season

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. John Collins, the starting power forward for the Atlanta Hawks is a newly minted $125.0 million man and a Hawk for five more years. Collins, the 19th pick in the 2017 NBA draft has come a long way in his career to get to this point. He has worked hard to improve every year and now paid off with his first big deal. Now, Collins focuses on the next goals at hand such as still getting better and attempting to bring a championship to Atlanta.
NBAFOX Sports

Kings acquire Thompson in 3-team trade with Celtics, Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Sacramento Kings acquired 10-year veteran center Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics on Saturday as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings traded guard Delon Wright to Atlanta. The Hawks sent guard Kris Dunn, forward-center Bruno Fernando and a 2023...
NBANBA

Atlanta Hawks Acquire Delon Wright

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has acquired guard Delon Wright as part of a three-team transaction with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings. Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second round pick go to Boston, while Sacramento receives Tristan Thompson. The second-round pick being conveyed is Portland’s own second-round pick that Atlanta had received from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade for Lou Williams on March 25, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy