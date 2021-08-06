Atlanta Hawks: What will Kevin Huerter’s next deal look like?

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. John Collins, the starting power forward for the Atlanta Hawks is a newly minted $125.0 million man and a Hawk for five more years. Collins, the 19th pick in the 2017 NBA draft has come a long way in his career to get to this point. He has worked hard to improve every year and now paid off with his first big deal. Now, Collins focuses on the next goals at hand such as still getting better and attempting to bring a championship to Atlanta.