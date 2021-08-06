Atlanta Hawks: What will Kevin Huerter’s next deal look like?
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 30: Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the New York Knicks in the second half during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0