Baxter Issues Ordinances Amending Fuel Storage, Construction Requirements
Baxter City Council passed an ordinance Thursday night amending fuel storage requirements. Building and Codes Official Bob Lane said that Baxter’s current ordinance does not allow for more than 500 gallons of combustible liquid above ground. Lane said that the new ordinance will prohibit only gasoline citing its volatility. He said that the need for the amendment came about to accommodate a new business coming to Baxter.newstalk941.com
