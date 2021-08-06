Cancel
Polk County, FL

8 staff members at Spessard Holland Elementary in Bartow test positive for COVID-19

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARTOW, Fla. - Days before the students return to campus in Polk County, one elementary school reported at least eight cases of COVID-19 among its staff members. Spessard Holland Elementary shared on Facebook that there were "multiple positive cases of COVID-19" and the school's office will remain closed until Monday, August 9. A virtual orientation will take place Friday rather than in-person.

