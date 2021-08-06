The big picture on jobs is still grim

Could be a number of new readers, thanks to Phil Kerpen on Twitter, who recommended that people follow me, and another column in the Strib. That column should have been written by a physician and I don’t know why someone hasn’t stepped up to provide better education to the public and better expectations. As always, when people don’t like the information or commentary, they go after your “credentials” instead of attempting to demonstrate why you might be wrong. I believe it was Martin Luther King who encouraged us to strive to judge a person not “by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” My addendum would be let’s judge people by the quality of their ideas and analysis, not the string of letters they have behind their name.