The big picture on jobs is still grim

By Charles Riley, Hanna Ziady
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — It's been roughly 18 months since the coronavirus pandemic started wreaking havoc on the US economy. The labor market is a long way from making a complete recovery.

EconomyKSAT 12

Despite high levels of unemployment, jobs are still going unfilled

Millions of open jobs are going unfilled, despite high levels of unemployment. According to government data, companies had 9.2 million open jobs in May -- the highest number on record going back to 2000. The latest U.S. jobs report revealed that 8.7 million people were unemployed in July, while another...
EconomyCNN

China’s get-tough approach to big business will continue for years

Hong Kong CNN Business — China’s big crackdown on business appears far from over. Top leaders from the ruling Communist Party on Wednesday laid out a blueprint for how they plan to continue tightening the regulatory screws on companies over the next five years. The country’s latest five-year plan includes...
Economywallstreetwindow.com

The Big Churn: Job Openings and Quits Rise Again in June – Robert Hughes

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy rose to 10.073 million in June, up from 9.483 million in May, and a new record high. The number of open positions in the private sector increased to 9.154 million in June, up from 8.601 million in May, also a new record high (see first chart).
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Inflation is spreading to more parts of the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — America's soaring price hikes moderated last month, signaling that inflation may have peaked. But investors should pay heed to another trend: the spread of higher prices across more sectors of the economy.
EconomyPosted by
Times Leader

U.S. job openings hit a record 10.1 million in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. Job openings rose from 9.5 million in May, the Labor Department reported Monday. Employers hired 6.7 million workers in...
Economyharrisondaily.com

Bullard: Robust job growth supports Fed tapering 'soon'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week's jobs report demonstrated the ongoing strength of the U.S. economy and underscored the need for the Federal Reserve to rein in its stimulus efforts, a Fed official said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Economyrismedia.com

U.S. Labor Market Strengthening, But Construction Jobs Still Low

The U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July, with the unemployment rate decreasing to 5.4%, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The most notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, local government. education, and professional and business services. Real estate and rental and leasing...
Internetspglobal.com

The Big Picture on Broadband

U.S. broadband providers are carrying considerable momentum out of the pandemic despite increased competition and impending service maturity with penetrations nearing 90% of occupied household. The pandemic caused shifting work and school patterns that fueled 5.5 million new customers in 2020 and promise unflattering year-over-year comparisons, but the prospects for...
MarketsAOL Corp

Job switchers are the big winners in the pandemic labor market

Workers who changed jobs in the pandemic are getting better paychecks than those who stuck with their employer. Job switchers saw their wages grow 5.8% year over year in June, while job holders experienced a 3.1% gain, according to a report by ADP derived from payroll data of 18 million workers. Overall, wage growth decelerated from the first quarter, while still growing 2.3% in June compared with a year earlier.
AgriculturePosted by
CNN

This startup is creating 'real' dairy, without cows

Hong Kong (CNN) — We've grown used to oat milk and soya milk — now a food-tech startup is taking alternative milk to the next level. California-based Perfect Day uses fungi to make dairy protein that is "molecularly identical" to the protein in cow's milk, says co-founder Ryan Pandya. That means it can be used to make dairy products such as cheese and yogurt.
Public Healthchathamjournal.com

An updated big picture on the COVID-19 epidemic

Could be a number of new readers, thanks to Phil Kerpen on Twitter, who recommended that people follow me, and another column in the Strib. That column should have been written by a physician and I don’t know why someone hasn’t stepped up to provide better education to the public and better expectations. As always, when people don’t like the information or commentary, they go after your “credentials” instead of attempting to demonstrate why you might be wrong. I believe it was Martin Luther King who encouraged us to strive to judge a person not “by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” My addendum would be let’s judge people by the quality of their ideas and analysis, not the string of letters they have behind their name.
Economyinvesting.com

Solid Earnings, But Still Awaiting End-Of-Week Jobs Report

We started the week with risk-off sentiment and choppy markets. The choppiness could remain until the payrolls number comes out on Friday. But the mood seems to have shifted back toward risk, for now. Wednesday has started out pretty-much flat to slightly higher after stock indices were able to hold...
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas jobless rate still highest in US among big metros

Las Vegas’ economy has come a long way since the early chaos of the pandemic, but its jobless rate still hovers over the rest of the country. An estimated 9.6 percent of the Las Vegas area’s workforce was unemployed last month, the highest percentage in the nation among large metro areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Los Angeles was a close second at 9.5 percent.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.

