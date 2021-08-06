FTC says Facebook misused privacy decree to shut down ad research

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has once again addressed its unique authority to regulate unfair methods of competition under Section 5 of the FTC Act. After having previously narrowed its authority under Section 5, the recent FTC 3-2 decision on July 1 to rescind the “Statement of Enforcement Principles Regarding ‘Unfair Methods of Competition’ Under Section 5 of the FTC Act (2015)” signals that the FTC will likely take a more expanded view of that authority. Press Release, Fed. Trade Comm’n, “FTC Rescinds 2015 Policy that Limited Its Enforcement Ability Under the FTC Act” (July 1, 2021). FTC Chair Lina Khan, who rose to prominence as a major critic of “Big Tech” and is expected to pursue a more progressive enforcement agenda during her tenure, led the push to rescind the 2015 policy statement. As part of that agenda, Chair Khan is largely expected to renew the use of the Section 5 as critical tool for antitrust enforcement.