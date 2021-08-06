Cancel
FTC says Facebook misused privacy decree to shut down ad research

By Reuters
Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Federal Trade Commission criticized Facebook Inc on Thursday for making “misleading claims” to explain why it had disabled the accounts of researchers studying political ads on the social media platform. Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of the New York University...

