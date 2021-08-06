10 Spectacular Things To Do In Seaside Heights Before the Summer Ends[Photo Gallery]

This is a BOLD statement. My family has done more ice cream-eating research than is doctor recommended, that's for sure and we found something special. Now of course you have a nostalgic ice cream spot (we all have them) that's part of your childhood, I get that. We also have the "trendy ice cream" treats (remember Dippin' Dots?!?! ewww)...but this new find is everything...I'm talking high quality ice cream, fresh out of the oven baked cookies and toppings of your choice to make CUSTOM ice cream sandwiches as big as your face. We've come to a very serious conclusion in my family. The best ice cream spot is in Monmouth County...have you been here yet?!?!?