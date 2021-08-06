Cancel
Marijuana Stocks Canopy Growth, Cronos Report Mixed Earnings

By BILL PETERS
Investor's Business Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian cannabis producers Canopy Growth (CGC) and Cronos (CRON) both reported mixed earnings early Friday. Canopy Growth stock fell while other marijuana stocks were mixed. The companies reported the results as Canada's cannabis industry deals with heavy competition and tries to shake off weaker results earlier this year that executives have blamed on coronavirus-related restrictions. Recent data also showed signs of a slippage in sales growth.

www.investors.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Cronos#Canadian#Aurora Cannabis#Ebitda
