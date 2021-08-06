UPDATE: Identities of Mountain Valley Pipeline Protestors released
(WVNS) — Update: 8/6/2021 4:15 p.m. — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department released the identities of the protesters arrested on Friday. Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the Dawson area just before 6 .am. When they arrived, investigators said 19-year old Anna Grace Woolly of Viles, NC and Thomas George Tackett, 25, of Jackson, MO had chained themselves to pipeline construction equipment.www.wvnstv.com
Comments / 0