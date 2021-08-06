Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenbrier County, WV

UPDATE: Identities of Mountain Valley Pipeline Protestors released

By Logan Ross
WVNT-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WVNS) — Update: 8/6/2021 4:15 p.m. — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department released the identities of the protesters arrested on Friday. Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the Dawson area just before 6 .am. When they arrived, investigators said 19-year old Anna Grace Woolly of Viles, NC and Thomas George Tackett, 25, of Jackson, MO had chained themselves to pipeline construction equipment.

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Society
City
Clintonville, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Valley Pipeline#Protest Riot#The Wv State Police#Smoot Fire Departments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in Afghanistan captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week and another gain after U.S. intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban advance...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies can proceed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he dismiss lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against the three. The ruling pertains to three defamation lawsuits Dominion filed — at $1.3...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy