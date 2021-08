It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. The stock has had a polarizing effect on the investing community. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit.