Lions sign Miles Brown

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions announced a new addition to their defensive line on Friday morning. Defensive tackle Miles Brown will be joining the team as they continue training camp. No terms of the deal were announced. Brown signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Wofford in 2019. He made the...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

